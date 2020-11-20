Criminalizing drug use doesn’t help with addiction | COMMENTARY

The Sun editorial (“Arrests are not the way to help people with addictions,” Nov. 18) is on target. After 50-plus years of the so-called “war on drugs,” there is not one outcome measurement showing positive results. Today there are more persons with substance abuse disorders and more overdose deaths, along with millions in prison, communities and families shattered, continuous crime related to the drug trade, corruption, innocent victims, multiple health care consequences, and damage in all demographics, but especially in minority communities. No one, except drug dealers and international cartels, wants substance abuse to continue, but criminalizing use has been disastrously ineffective.