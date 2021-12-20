Walters Art Museum workers should be able to organize into one union | READER COMMENTARY

The Walters administration has publicly claimed that the museum is a private corporation and that our union election must be overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. These statements are false in our view. The Walters is defined by state statute as an agency of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore and is incorporated as a 170(b)(1)(A)(v): a tax-exempt, governmental unit. The NLRB does not have jurisdiction over government bodies or public corporations and therefore cannot oversee or certify a union election for workers at the Walters Art Museum. Even if the NLRB were to run our union election, the process would exclude a group of our co-workers from joining our union.