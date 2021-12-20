Walters Art Museum workers should be able to organize into one union | READER COMMENTARY

I am a senior objects conservator at the Walters Art Museum where the majority of eligible workers have signed cards in support of forming a union as Walters Workers United, AFSCME Council 67 (”Walters Museum workers rally for union recognition,” Aug. 13). In spite of such strong support, the museum continues to prevent us from voting on our wall-to-wall union.
The Walters administration has publicly claimed that the museum is a private corporation and that our union election must be overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. These statements are false in our view. The Walters is defined by state statute as an agency of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore and is incorporated as a 170(b)(1)(A)(v): a tax-exempt, governmental unit. The NLRB does not have jurisdiction over government bodies or public corporations and therefore cannot oversee or certify a union election for workers at the Walters Art Museum. Even if the NLRB were to run our union election, the process would exclude a group of our co-workers from joining our union.
Walters Workers United has spent eight months urging administration to agree to an election run by a neutral third party, which would then be certified by the Baltimore Labor Commissioner. Letters to the museum by Baltimore City Council members and the city comptroller have also urged them to do the same. Yet the Walters has refused to consider or discuss a fair, inclusive and expeditious union election process. Indeed, every request to meet with workers has been refused.
It is high time that the Walters trustees and administration stop stalling, spreading misinformation and attempting to orchestrate an inappropriate election. The Walters must agree to a neutral, third-party election in which all of us will have a chance to vote to on joining the same union.
Gregory Bailey, Baltimore
