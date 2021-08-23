xml:space="preserve">
Walters was slow to respond to employee hazard | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 23, 2021 5:03 PM
Walters Art Museum security guard Garrett Stralnic addressed about 100 people attending a rally Aug. 12 outside the Washington Monument. He said he became ill after inhaling harmful vapors at work. The employees are seeking to form a union under the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. (Mary Carole McCauley/Baltimore Sun). (Mary Carole McCauley/Baltimore Sun)

I was disappointed, but not surprised, in the response of managers at Walters Art Museum to employee concerns about potentially hazardous fumes coming from a roof repair project (”Walters Art Museum closed for three weeks after employees were exposed to vapors from roofing work,” Aug. 23).

An employee requested a Material Safety Data Sheet on June 2. It was not provided until June 16, an inexplicable delay. I’m retired from a human resources career which included advising management officials on issues related to labor organizations. Following a meeting with labor representatives, a union official privately told me that “bad management creates the need for a union.”

That is evidently the situation at Walters Art Museum.

Tony Coyne, Stewartstown, Pennsylvania

