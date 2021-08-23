Walters was slow to respond to employee hazard | READER COMMENTARY

I was disappointed, but not surprised, in the response of managers at Walters Art Museum to employee concerns about potentially hazardous fumes coming from a roof repair project (”Walters Art Museum closed for three weeks after employees were exposed to vapors from roofing work,” Aug. 23).
An employee requested a Material Safety Data Sheet on June 2. It was not provided until June 16, an inexplicable delay. I’m retired from a human resources career which included advising management officials on issues related to labor organizations. Following a meeting with labor representatives, a union official privately told me that “bad management creates the need for a union.”
That is evidently the situation at Walters Art Museum.
Tony Coyne, Stewartstown, Pennsylvania
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.