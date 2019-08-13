Walmart and Hogan taking the wrong approach to gun crimes

While there is no doubt that there needs to be a deterrent to gun violence in order to avoid incidents like the recent mass murders, both Gov. Larry Hogan and Walmart will do anything but speak to the need to provide a reasonable and effective response.
Law and order efforts to manage crime, including mandatory sentences, have never had their intended impact. Every president since Richard Nixon has used that argument, and the problem has only become worse. Directed efforts to control access to certain firearms, like the AR-15, and universal background checks, are reasonable reactions to what is going on now. That, combined with a continuing condemnation of white supremacy movements, as well as calling the recent murders as the home-grown terrorism that it is (“No more excuses for white nationalist terrorism,” Aug. 6).
At the same time, Walmart’s focus on limits on video games only reinforces the effort to place the emphasis anywhere but where it belongs as it protects its interest in selling firearms.
I am not anti-gun, but I am pro-logic, and these responses to recent events make no sense. They are simply distractions that get in the way of a more difficult conversation (“2020 Democrats are talking gun control. Will they propose ideas that would actually work?” Aug. 12).
Gilbert Bliss, Freeland
