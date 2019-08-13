Walmart and Hogan taking the wrong approach to gun crimes

Law and order efforts to manage crime, including mandatory sentences, have never had their intended impact. Every president since Richard Nixon has used that argument, and the problem has only become worse. Directed efforts to control access to certain firearms, like the AR-15, and universal background checks, are reasonable reactions to what is going on now. That, combined with a continuing condemnation of white supremacy movements, as well as calling the recent murders as the home-grown terrorism that it is (“No more excuses for white nationalist terrorism,” Aug. 6).