Virtuous politician: oxymoron or paradox? | READER COMMENTARY

I fail to understand why Jonah Goldberg went the route of writing, ”if voting is virtuous, its virtue — like all virtue — derives from it being voluntary. Compelled virtue is an oxymoron” (”Jonah Goldberg: How an enduring myth about voter turnout distorts our politics,” Jan. 19). That is a lot to unpack in two sentences.
First of all, who claims voting is a “virtue” comparable to honesty, compassion, integrity and self-control? These virtues are too often absent in the conduct of those shameless politicians who flourish in our two-party system of governance. Voting has nothing to do with virtue, it is partisan politics covered with a veneer of supposed civic virtue, whatever that means.
Plus, ”compelled virtue” is not an oxymoron, or a fusion of direct opposites like jumbo shrimp, it is a paradox. As a paradox, compelled virtue seems contradictory, but may be true in fact, specifically when it comes to the virtue of self-control. For what are criminal and traffic laws but examples of the compelled virtue of self-control or else face the consequences of some type of punishment?
However, even then, too often this “virtue” goes out the window with the bath water, minus the baby.
Jim Giza, Baltimore
