xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Virtuous politician: oxymoron or paradox? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 25, 2022 6:29 AM
Wafeega Tqwfeega shows off her dye-stained finger after voting in Tikrit during Iraq's first multiparty election in half a century in 2005. File. (Michael Appleton/New York Daily News)
Wafeega Tqwfeega shows off her dye-stained finger after voting in Tikrit during Iraq's first multiparty election in half a century in 2005. File. (Michael Appleton/New York Daily News) (Michael Appleton/New York Daily News)

I fail to understand why Jonah Goldberg went the route of writing, ”if voting is virtuous, its virtue — like all virtue — derives from it being voluntary. Compelled virtue is an oxymoron” (”Jonah Goldberg: How an enduring myth about voter turnout distorts our politics,” Jan. 19). That is a lot to unpack in two sentences.

First of all, who claims voting is a “virtue” comparable to honesty, compassion, integrity and self-control? These virtues are too often absent in the conduct of those shameless politicians who flourish in our two-party system of governance. Voting has nothing to do with virtue, it is partisan politics covered with a veneer of supposed civic virtue, whatever that means.

Advertisement

Plus, ”compelled virtue” is not an oxymoron, or a fusion of direct opposites like jumbo shrimp, it is a paradox. As a paradox, compelled virtue seems contradictory, but may be true in fact, specifically when it comes to the virtue of self-control. For what are criminal and traffic laws but examples of the compelled virtue of self-control or else face the consequences of some type of punishment?

However, even then, too often this “virtue” goes out the window with the bath water, minus the baby.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Giza, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement