Expand in-person voting in 2024 | READER COMMENTARY

A woman drops a ballot into a drop box while casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Having volunteered to count mail-in ballots, drop-box ballots and internet ballots as well as working as an election judge, I have found the methods other than in-person voting a total excess in cost and labor (”Trailing Jessica Haire after Election Day, Steuart Pittman says mail-in votes will win him Anne Arundel executive race,” Nov. 9)!

Absentee voting is acceptable and appropriate. If you want convenience, than expand the voting day to two or maybe even three days, but eliminate all of the other methods.

— Richard T. Webb, Parkton

