Officials too often fail to recognize voting rights of ex-offenders | READER COMMENTARY

Since 1851, those incarcerated awaiting trial or convicted only of a misdemeanor have had the right to vote '"behind the walls," but most folks chose to focus merely on those convicted of a felony, who were at one time permanently excluded from voting. However, after the passage of legislation in 2015, and the override of Governor Larry Hogan’s veto in 2016, those formerly convicted of a felony are now also eligible to vote if they are no longer incarcerated, regardless of whether or not they are still on parole or probation or how many felonies they may have on their record.