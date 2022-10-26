Stop complaining and start voting | READER COMMENTARY

About 150 people join Krista Canoles, center, of Bel Air, as she holds up a sign at a pro-choice protest rally in Bel Air, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The question remains whether abortion rights concerns will have much impact on the general election. (Matt Button/Baltimore Sun Media) (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Upset about reduced abortion rights (”With overturning of Roe, Maryland activists on both sides of abortion issue step up efforts,” Oct. 19)?

Upset about a new wave of banned books?

Advertisement

Upset about attacks over sexual orientation and transgender rights?

Upset about race-relations baiting? Or gender discrimination? Or new voting district changes?

Advertisement

Upset about religious indoctrinations in the public sector? About the treatment of immigrants? Or how about the numerous lies told by politicians?

Then stop complaining. And start voting.

— Thadius Sale, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.