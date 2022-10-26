Stop complaining and start voting | READER COMMENTARY

Upset about reduced abortion rights (”With overturning of Roe, Maryland activists on both sides of abortion issue step up efforts,” Oct. 19)?
Upset about a new wave of banned books?
Advertisement
Upset about attacks over sexual orientation and transgender rights?
Upset about race-relations baiting? Or gender discrimination? Or new voting district changes?
Advertisement
Upset about religious indoctrinations in the public sector? About the treatment of immigrants? Or how about the numerous lies told by politicians?
Then stop complaining. And start voting.
— Thadius Sale, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.