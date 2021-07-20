Voting is our most essential right and must be protected | READER COMMENTARY

Bravo on your concise and effective editorial, “Protecting voting rights must be Congress’ top priority” (July 15). You wrote a hard-hitting summary of how some power-crazed politicians (of a certain party) have driven us into a fine mess.
Voting: One person, one vote, the people decide.
Are we not, as these United States, the cradle of liberty? Why do we celebrate the 4th of July? Why does the Statue of Liberty hold that torch high?
How about this for efficient use of words: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
Yes, I lifted that direct from our United States Constitution, 15th Amendment. Oh, that amendment was ratified in 1870. Several other amendments followed to affirm this unalienable right of humanity.
As 19th Amendment (1920) and women’s voting rights movement leader Alice Paul stated: “I always feel the movement is a sort of mosaic. Each of us puts in one little stone, and then you get a great mosaic at the end.”
Shall we have to amend yet again our core, our base document of what defines us Americans, after all we have been through? That base document is the Constitution that starts, “We the People of the United States…”
Vera O. Herath and John W. Behle, Arnold
