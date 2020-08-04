The nation must exercise its voting rights | READER COMMENTARY

Historically, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a federal law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting, was amended by Congress five times to increase protections. The act contains several provisions for voting rights protections nationwide, including provisions that outlawed literacy tests and other methods used to deprive racial minorities their right to vote. The act also provides special provisions, such as the “preclearance requirement,” prohibiting certain jurisdictions from implementing any change affecting voting without receiving preapproval from the U.S. Attorney General or the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. As a result of the 2013 Supreme Court ruling in Shelby County (Alabama) vs. Holder, however, this protection was eliminated ostensibly because it “worked” to prevent discrimination when needed in the past, but no longer applies. Since this ruling and as tracked by The Brennan Center for Justice, counties nationwide with a history of discrimination have purged people from the voting rolls at a higher rate than other counties (”At John Lewis’ funeral, Obama calls filibuster a ‘Jim Crow relic’ that should end if that’s what’s needed to pass Voting Rights Act,” July 30).