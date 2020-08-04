The nation must exercise its voting rights | READER COMMENTARY

Election Day is Nov. 3, and Maryland polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The website www.elections.maryland.gov offers information about voter registration, mail-in ballot requests, a list of voting centers by subdivision, the means to look up your polling place, as well as information about early voting including locations. Early voting is held for one week, from Thursday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals can register to vote and vote during this early voting period.
Historically, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a federal law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting, was amended by Congress five times to increase protections. The act contains several provisions for voting rights protections nationwide, including provisions that outlawed literacy tests and other methods used to deprive racial minorities their right to vote. The act also provides special provisions, such as the “preclearance requirement,” prohibiting certain jurisdictions from implementing any change affecting voting without receiving preapproval from the U.S. Attorney General or the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. As a result of the 2013 Supreme Court ruling in Shelby County (Alabama) vs. Holder, however, this protection was eliminated ostensibly because it “worked” to prevent discrimination when needed in the past, but no longer applies. Since this ruling and as tracked by The Brennan Center for Justice, counties nationwide with a history of discrimination have purged people from the voting rolls at a higher rate than other counties (”At John Lewis’ funeral, Obama calls filibuster a ‘Jim Crow relic’ that should end if that’s what’s needed to pass Voting Rights Act,” July 30).
Meanwhile, U.S. confirmed deaths from COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number over 150,000 nationwide. In some areas of the country (two southwest Texas counties bordering Mexico), hospitals are forced to make the decision to send “dying” people home with COVID-19 patients outnumbering available beds and refrigerated trucks being used as substitute morgues.
Other notable developments: At least 45 million people have filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic. Between March and June, the combined wealth of 643 U.S. billionaires increased by $584 billion. In major cities of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City and New York City, unidentified federal agents are using excessive force, tear gas and rubber bullets and are arresting peaceful protesters supporting justice for unarmed Black people killed by police.
In the past nine months, America has lost two of its strongest, most honorable, peaceful advocates for equal rights, Reps. Elijah Cummings and John Lewis. I am hoping their sacrifices, the sacrifices of other leaders, and the sacrifices of all military who have served and died for our democratic rights, will be in the forefront of people’s daily lives between now and Election Day, to make every effort to register to vote and to vote. We need “We the People” now more than ever!
Laurie Wright, Owings Mills
