Republicans look to overturn future elections | READER COMMENTARY

Like many other recent articles and commentaries, The Sun’s editorial, “Congress’ top priority must be protecting voting rights” (July 15), drew attention to voting legislation enacted or pending in states controlled by Republicans that will make it harder to vote for minorities and other groups that tend to favor Democratic candidates. However, in my view, an even greater threat to free and fair elections is posed by Republicans in some states who seek the power to alter the results of elections when they don’t like the outcome. They would empower partisan state officials to assume control of local election administration, vote counting and the certification of results or even allow the state legislature to override certifications made by administrative officials.