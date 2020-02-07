I am grateful for Kevin Rector’s excellent reporting on the long lines and voter check-in delays that occurred during the recent special congressional primary election (“Maryland elections officials shut down network to transmit voter data during special primary because of delays," Feb. 5).
The long lines to vote resulted from the Maryland State Board of Elections’ controversial decision to implement a costly (and potentially insecure) wireless network, connecting all precinct based e-pollbooks used for voter check-in. Ironically, the special election was an opportunity for the board to demonstrate the utility of this wireless network, which was developed to use in the six largest jurisdictions on Election Day in the presidential primary and general elections this year.
It is unfortunate that voters in Baltimore City, and Baltimore and Howard counties had this experience. It is not possible to know if voters, who intended to cast a ballot, were not able to do so because of the delays.
Given the special election experience, we can only imagine the potential disruptions that might occur in the statewide April presidential primary and the November general election should the wireless network be deployed as intended.
In February 2019, the Maryland Association of Elections Officials notified the board of its concerns about plans to develop this wireless network. The association questioned the justification for the network. They raised concerns about network security, cost and additional staffing requirements.
As Mr. Rector noted, the delays for voters in Maryland’s congressional special election primary occurred in the context of the technology meltdown in the critical Iowa caucuses on the same day. Both involved the introduction of a complex and unnecessary technology intended to enhance election data reporting against the advice of computer technology experts.
Unlike most states, Maryland has a statewide voting system. This means that the Maryland State Board of Elections is able to make major technology decisions with at least half of the costs accruing to the counties (which includes the city of Baltimore). In the case of the wireless network, all the costs were to be borne by the counties alone.
At the January Maryland State Board of Elections monthly meeting, representatives of Montgomery County testified that it did not need to deploy a wireless network to meet data reporting deadlines and asked to be exempted from the wireless network requirement. Apparently, that decision is pending.
An enhanced oversight regime for the Maryland State Board of Elections is essential, especially in developing new voting system technologies. Currently, the agency is largely autonomous in making these decisions. The Maryland General Assembly should undertake this task and voters should demand it — especially since the agency is expected to request a new voting system for the state for 2022.
Mary H. Kiraly, Bethesda
The writer is a former member of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.