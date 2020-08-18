Americans must do what they can to protect voting against Trump’s sabotage | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump’s unvarnished declaration that he wants to obstruct voting by refusing U.S. Postal Service funding (”Maryland congressional leaders, local officials slam postal service leadership over mail delays ahead of presidential election,” Aug. 17) violates basic tenets of this country’s democracy.
In response, state and local governments, as well as citizens, must be creative in ensuring that people are able to exercise their right to vote safely during the pandemic. Count me in to help. I believe the communities will step up to allow everyone the ability to have their votes count and stay healthy. Mobile collections, more drop boxes — the options are only limited by our collective imagination.
Susan Bass, Baltimore
