Republicans correct to filibuster bad voting legislation | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, Dave Anderson asks Sen. Joe Manchin if puts the U.S. Senate over the U.S. (”Sen. Manchin, do you love the Senate more than your country?” June 24).
Seriously?
Two points.
First, the filibuster was used numerous times by the Democrats during Donald Trump’s presidency. Why was it OK then and not now? I am pleased to see that Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have the integrity to support the filibuster which seems lacking in so many other Democratic who applauded it over the last four years but who now oppose it.
Second, the “For the People Act” was a piece of legislation that was misrepresented to the American people by its supporters as crucial to democracy and the right to vote. That was nonsense. Do you think proper voter ID and prohibitions on ballot harvesting are bad things? Then stake out a position and defend it. The hyperbolic hysteria about the death of democracy is not necessary.
The Republicans were right to oppose this bill. Most of their criticisms are right on. Don’t you think there is a reason that not one Republican supported it?
Howard Levinton, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.