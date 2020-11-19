In 2022, a welcome return to precinct voting | READER COMMENTARY

Voting at my precinct is one of the rituals of voting I missed in 2020 (“Provisional ballot counting starts in Maryland, signaling end is near,” Nov. 12). Seeing the same election judges and familiar people from the neighborhood made voting feel like a grassroots activity. Repeating the ritual of precinct voting connected with the past and served as a reminder of all past challenges of voting.
Voting early or at at-large Election Day polling centers lacked intimacy of the precinct. My experience was these sites were well managed moving voters though quickly and smoothly. Having the ballot scanned and recorded in front of me increased the sense of election security. Voters willing to wait one or two hours to vote was a big win for the electoral process.
Voting by mail lacked the ritual aspects of voting. Voting by mail felt more like paying an electric bill than an exercise in democracy. Paper ballots de-automated the voting process and created multiple steps: requesting a ballot, mailing a ballot or bringing the ballot to a drop-off box, mail opening at the voting center and finally tabulation. Collectively, this greatly increased the time in tabulating and in reporting the results.
Back to the precinct in 2022!
Ted Kruse, Towson
