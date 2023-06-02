If you are old enough to hold a job, you are old enough to vote | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In 1971, Common Cause led the campaign that won the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing 18-year-olds to vote. As Jerry Levin mentioned in his letter to the editor suggesting that we raise the voting age, the slogan behind that movement was this: “If they are old enough to fight, they are old enough to vote” (”Biology supports raising, not lowering, voting age,” May 25).

Yes, the draft has ended. But the same principle applies: if you’re old enough to have a job, pay taxes and take out student loans, you are old enough to vote. From school shootings to the cost of living, young people are directly and deeply impacted by public policy decisions. The suggestion that we raise the voting age is an insult to the many young people who have started tremendous social movements and created change before they even finished high school.

Scientific excuses have long been cited as a reason to disenfranchise and suppress groups of voters. Groups labeled as “undesirable” by those with power — particularly Black and Native American voters — have historically been subjected to literacy tests and poll taxes as a means to deny them of their right to vote. Levin’s call for raising the voting age follows down this same dangerous path.

Maturity and education level should not bar anyone from participating in our communities and our democracy. Around two-thirds of registered voters don’t have a college degree, while nearly one-third have a high school diploma or less. As a nation, we would never entertain an argument that only educated voters should be allowed to participate in our elections. We should treat these calls to raise the voting age with the same indignation.

Beyond the constitutional issues, the “biology” that Levin cited has been countered by many other scientific studies that have shown the potential benefits of lowering the voting age. Political scientists have found “there is no evidence that the quality of vote choices among citizens under 18 is any worse than that of older voters.” Moreover, scholars have concluded that even 16-year-olds are mature enough “to inform themselves sufficiently and make rational voting decisions.”

Finally, there are many benefits to allowing young people to vote — and even allowing them to vote at 16 or 17. Studies have shown that allowing young people to vote helps to instill a lifelong sense of civic duty and improves their trust in government. Missing the opportunity to connect activism to voting jeopardizes a huge block of future voters and risks the chances for a truly representative democracy for years to come. Many jurisdictions, including our very own Hyattsville and Takoma Park, have already lowered their voting age without any drawbacks.

Without political power, young people often are ignored by candidates and elected officials. Lowering the voting age could help young people achieve greater political representation and allow them to engage in advocacy efforts with the extra power of being a voter. Not only should we reject calls to raise the voting age, but we should lower it to bring even more voices into crucial conversations about the future of Maryland.

— Morgan Drayton, Annapolis

The writer is policy and engagement manager at Common Cause Maryland.

