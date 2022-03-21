Let the voters decide whether to legalize marijuana | READER COMMENTARY

If the new poll by Goucher College is correct, there should not be a problem in getting voters to approve it. So there should be no compunction about putting it to a vote in the next election and letting all the voters, and not just a small portion chosen for the poll, vote (“Voters in Maryland support legalizing recreational marijuana by a 2-to-1 margin,” March 14.

Of course there may be some problem with the way legalization is run and who gets to profit by it, but that is a problem to be solved if the marijuana legalization legislation gets passed. I personally would vote against it, as it can impair mental activity and that could be a real problem like drinking.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

