Voter turnout was a marvel to behold | READER COMMENTARY

I was a poll worker at Oregon Ridge for nine days. Despite social media claiming we showed bias or were reviewing voters' ballots, I never saw this, and I worked at all positions — check-in, ballot issuing, escorting to voting booths, sanitizing, working on the ballot marking machine for those who wanted a touch screen and ballot scanning (“Hundreds of thousands turn out for Election Day in Maryland to end weeks of voting for U.S. president, Baltimore mayor,” Nov. 3).
The chief judges were outstanding — easy to find, professional, efficient, knowledgeable, courteous and understanding of voters' questions and issues. My co-workers were equally great. I don’t even know their party affiliations because we never discussed it. It was a grueling nine days, with only two half-hour breaks, yet we all got along and, I felt, did a good job.
I hope some voters saw this. The reason I am writing is to commend all those who came in to vote. I saw crutches, wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, canes, elderly voters being assisted by younger family members, parents with small children and more. I was buoyed by the turnout. Way to go, Baltimore County!
Susan Lidard, Timonium
