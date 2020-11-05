Voter turnout was a marvel to behold | READER COMMENTARY

I was a poll worker at Oregon Ridge for nine days. Despite social media claiming we showed bias or were reviewing voters' ballots, I never saw this, and I worked at all positions — check-in, ballot issuing, escorting to voting booths, sanitizing, working on the ballot marking machine for those who wanted a touch screen and ballot scanning (“Hundreds of thousands turn out for Election Day in Maryland to end weeks of voting for U.S. president, Baltimore mayor,” Nov. 3).