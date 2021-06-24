Everyone should be appalled by GOP voter suppression efforts | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve been following all the Republican states trying their best to keep certain citizens in their states from voting by instituting restrictions to make it much harder for them to cast their votes (”GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill, what would have been largest electoral system overhaul in a generation,” June 22).
This is just like putting the voting centers on an island one mile out in the middle of a lake, then building a small bridge to the lake for only a select few to use to get to the polling booths to cast their votes and then telling the rest of the citizens that no boats are allowed in the lake and get there the best way you can.
There are many ways that unscrupulous politicians can deny the right to vote to certain American citizens, and we all have to wake up and scream at the top of our lungs to pass the voter protection bill moving through Congress right now before it’s too late. If they deny one group the right to vote, they can deny everyone’s right to vote.
Jeff Rew, Columbia
