Unlike Trump’s claims of ‘stolen’ election, voter suppression is real | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Goldberg equates Democrats’ claims of voter suppression with President Trump’s ridiculous lies, but the two are in no way comparable. In fact, Mr. Trump’s absurdities are only the latest and most ludicrous instances of the false voter fraud narrative that Republicans have relied on over and over again when disproportionately suppressing left-leaning votes. No doubt that Mr. Trump was a “wrong turn,” in C.S. Lewis’ terms. But by the time he ran for office, Republicans had already spent years going down the “wrong road.”