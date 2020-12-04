Unlike Trump’s claims of ‘stolen’ election, voter suppression is real | READER COMMENTARY

I appreciate that Jonah Goldberg has the courage and character to question President Donald Trump and his enablers (”Republicans need to find a way out of this mess,” Dec. 2). He should apply that same courageous skepticism to his own views on voter suppression.
Mr. Goldberg equates Democrats’ claims of voter suppression with President Trump’s ridiculous lies, but the two are in no way comparable. In fact, Mr. Trump’s absurdities are only the latest and most ludicrous instances of the false voter fraud narrative that Republicans have relied on over and over again when disproportionately suppressing left-leaning votes. No doubt that Mr. Trump was a “wrong turn,” in C.S. Lewis’ terms. But by the time he ran for office, Republicans had already spent years going down the “wrong road.”
By relying on numerous false narratives (voter fraud, death panels, birtherism, climate denial, etc.), the Republican party had cultivated a voter base ready and willing to fall for a charlatan like Donald Trump. So, Mr. Goldberg, it is not enough for the Republican party to free itself from that one man. It must, instead, learn how to attract voters without relying on lies and fantasies that undermine its voters’ ability to tell fact from fiction.
Tommy Landers, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.