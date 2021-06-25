Requiring photo ID is not voter suppression | READER COMMENTARY

I find it hard to understand how Democrats oppose efforts to require a valid photo ID to vote in Maryland (”New voter ID requirements across the country for mail voting raise concerns about fraud and ballot rejection,” May 22). This is not a GOP position, but a common sense requirement.
Every citizen in Maryland can get a free photo identification, not just a Maryland driver’s license. I have a list of 37 situations where a valid photo ID is required, so why not to vote? Ask yourself if you have had to show a valid photo ID in the past week. So what are the Democrats afraid of when requiring a valid photo ID to vote?
A simple bill is introduced every year in the Maryland General Assembly. It goes to the House Ways & Means Committee but dies there. It has never gotten to the floor of the House of Delegates for discussion. The media never covers this subject except when the Democrats claim it is voter suppression.
How can showing a valid photo ID be voter suppression? Just to repeat myself, what are the Democrats afraid of?
Richard T. Webb, Parkton
