Maryland should require photo ID to vote | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 29, 2021 3:14 PM
A line of voters on Towson University campus, stretching from the entrance of the polling place to nearly Unitas Stadium, wait for the opportunity to cast their ballot on first day of early voting on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media). . (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation to modify voting rules with emphasis on making it easier to vote (”Unlike many other states, Maryland’s legislature is moving to make it easier to vote early or by mail,” March 12). Unfortunately, a major dispute is requiring a valid photo identification. Yet I can think of 37 situations in Maryland where you’re required to show a valid photo ID, but not to vote.

Why is getting a library card, buying Claritin D, asking for the balance on your savings account, renting a car, checking into a hotel, etc. more important than voting for your representatives, approving laws, approving the spending of millions dollars of your taxes and so on? The Democrats have many excuses and I have testified in Annapolis countering every one of their excuses.

Finally, when I ask what they’re afraid of in asking for a valid photo ID, they have no answer. By the way, every resident of Maryland can get a free valid photo ID under legislation approved by these same lawmakers years ago and yet you don’t need it to vote.

Richard T. Webb, Parkton

