Maryland should require photo ID to vote | READER COMMENTARY

The Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation to modify voting rules with emphasis on making it easier to vote (”Unlike many other states, Maryland’s legislature is moving to make it easier to vote early or by mail,” March 12). Unfortunately, a major dispute is requiring a valid photo identification. Yet I can think of 37 situations in Maryland where you’re required to show a valid photo ID, but not to vote.
Why is getting a library card, buying Claritin D, asking for the balance on your savings account, renting a car, checking into a hotel, etc. more important than voting for your representatives, approving laws, approving the spending of millions dollars of your taxes and so on? The Democrats have many excuses and I have testified in Annapolis countering every one of their excuses.
Finally, when I ask what they’re afraid of in asking for a valid photo ID, they have no answer. By the way, every resident of Maryland can get a free valid photo ID under legislation approved by these same lawmakers years ago and yet you don’t need it to vote.
Richard T. Webb, Parkton
