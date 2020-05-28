Where is my polling place drop box? | READER COMMENTARY

I spent an hour trying to deposit my ballot in an official drop box. I succeeded in doing so at Mt. Pleasant Ministries, 6000 Radecke Ave. However, before then I had walked around Northwood Elementary School, 5201 Loch Raven Blvd., looking for a drop box, or a sign that would give me some information. I found none (“So I finally have my ballot for the Maryland primary. Now what?” May 27).
I found other voters looking for and failing to find a drop box. A resident living directly across the school told me, “People have been looking all day.” This did not inspire confidence. I am glad to report that the drop box at Radecke is available 24 hours a day with a police officer on duty. But what is happening at Loch Raven?
Steve Snyder, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.