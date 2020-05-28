xml:space="preserve">
Where is my polling place drop box? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 28, 2020 2:34 PM
An official ballot drop box by the Meadowbrook Park Athletic Complex in Ellicott City on Saturday, May 23.
An official ballot drop box by the Meadowbrook Park Athletic Complex in Ellicott City on Saturday, May 23.(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

I spent an hour trying to deposit my ballot in an official drop box. I succeeded in doing so at Mt. Pleasant Ministries, 6000 Radecke Ave. However, before then I had walked around Northwood Elementary School, 5201 Loch Raven Blvd., looking for a drop box, or a sign that would give me some information. I found none (“So I finally have my ballot for the Maryland primary. Now what?” May 27).

I found other voters looking for and failing to find a drop box. A resident living directly across the school told me, “People have been looking all day.” This did not inspire confidence. I am glad to report that the drop box at Radecke is available 24 hours a day with a police officer on duty. But what is happening at Loch Raven?

Steve Snyder, Baltimore

