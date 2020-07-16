Stop settling for Biden, start fighting for him | READER COMMENTARY

I am a dyed-in-the wool Bernie-ite, but I would like to remind Anjali DasSarma (”‘Settling for Biden’: the moral dilemma of a Biden presidency,” July 13) that political life did exist beyond 21 years ago, and while I am delighted she is taking a serious look at our upcoming election, she may not be be aware of how truly dangerous Donald Trump’s re-election would be.
Although polls currently indicate Joe Biden is ahead, there is no guarantee he will win -- and he must, if we want to preserve our democratic republic. There are many reasons to disagree with and be critical of Mr. Biden’s political and personal record. We need to remember, though, who Mr. Trump is, his record, and what his party has done to suppress voters, science, journalists, asylum seekers, anyone who dares oppose his pro-Russian, anti-Constitutional, anti-American dogmas and actions. Try to imagine, Ms. DasSarma, being actually published in 2021 if Mr. Trump wins in 2020. So instead of “settling,” fight like hell to convince your contemporaries to vote Mr. Biden, or we may very well lose our country and the right to choose who we want to “settle” for.
Anne Booher, Baltimore
