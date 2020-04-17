Maryland’s upcoming vote-by-mail primary is essential for public safety - and a fair election | READER COMMENTARY

Even in the midst of a pandemic, democracy is an essential service. No voter should have to choose between their health and their right to have a voice in our government. I’m grateful to the Maryland State Board of Elections for being a national leader and adopting vote-by-mail systems for the 7th District special election and the Maryland primary (“Voting during a pandemic,” April 15).
These systems will allow people to be safe and still vote. Everyone who can vote by mail, should vote by mail. But thankfully, election officials also decided to keep open a limited number of in-person voting centers for these elections to make sure that everybody can vote. Some people just can’t vote by mail: those with vision impairment or other disabilities, people who face language barriers, people who didn’t receive their ballot, people who need to register to vote — these folks will be able to participate at these vote centers on Election Day.
One thing is for sure, the upcoming elections are important so make sure that you, your friends and family are ready to vote. You can check to make sure that your voter registration is up to date by going to www.voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch. If you need to register to vote, you can do it online with a Maryland state ID or print and mail in a registration form. When you receive your ballot in the mail, make sure to follow the instructions including using black ink and signing the ballot envelope. You do not need to place stamps on the return envelope. Ballots can be dropped off in the mail or at your local board of elections.
We should all do our part to keep our elections fair and our democracy strong while staying safe and healthy.
Rishi Shah, Baltimore
