Maryland’s upcoming vote-by-mail primary is essential for public safety - and a fair election | READER COMMENTARY

One thing is for sure, the upcoming elections are important so make sure that you, your friends and family are ready to vote. You can check to make sure that your voter registration is up to date by going to www.voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch. If you need to register to vote, you can do it online with a Maryland state ID or print and mail in a registration form. When you receive your ballot in the mail, make sure to follow the instructions including using black ink and signing the ballot envelope. You do not need to place stamps on the return envelope. Ballots can be dropped off in the mail or at your local board of elections.