City vocational training needs to be retooled

The article, “’A caste system of education': Baltimore's vocational programs fail to equitably open doors, audit finds” (June 17), was certainly an eye opener. As a vocational teacher for 40 years, I found the statistic that only 10% of the students in vocational programs complete course requirements by graduation to be shocking. How can any CTE program possibly exist when so many students fail to finish? On the other hand, there was no mention in the article of the students having the personal discipline that gets them to school every day, on time and ready to learn and to build their skills.

So many kids in high school are ill prepared to commit to a serious pursuit of their education with regular attendance, being on time and being in a state of physical and mental readiness to tackle their work as students that it is no wonder that the results have been so dismal. It’s hard to place all the blame on the school when students do little to nothing to advance their education. This is especially sad when a student, at the tender age of 18, goes out into the world of work and finds that showing up on time every day is critical to keeping any job.

It’s long overdue for Baltimore City Public Schools to take a long and hard look into the abominable failure rate of its vocational programs. Any program that fails 90% of its students needs to be shut down immediately instead of pretending that it is actually teaching the kids something worthwhile for success in the workplace.

Dan Crumpler

