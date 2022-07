Lori Drinks of Hampden is decked out in flamingo headwear for the unveiling of what was then a newly reconstructed pink flamingo at Cafe Hon in 2009. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam)

Hey, Dan Rodricks, the Cafe Hon’s pink flamingo would best be relocated to the American Visionary Art Museum along with other Baltimore artifacts (”Dan Rodricks: Quick, let’s find a new home for Hampden’s ‘Big Pink’ flamingo,” July 1). The Inner Harbor museum also would be a great choice!

— Paul and Glenda Gentner, Baltimore

