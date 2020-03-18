xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

TV in the time of coronavirus: How about free streaming? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 18, 2020 3:47 PM
Staying occupied may also mean binge-watching new or old shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or any of your other favorite platforms. Now is also a great time to start listening to audiobooks using a site like Audible. Remember, you can always unsubscribe and stop paying for services when you no longer need them.
Staying occupied may also mean binge-watching new or old shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or any of your other favorite platforms. Now is also a great time to start listening to audiobooks using a site like Audible. Remember, you can always unsubscribe and stop paying for services when you no longer need them.(Dreamstime/TNS)

Perhaps, as a goodwill gesture, streaming services such as Netflix, Disney, Prime, Hulu and others might coordinate their schedules and offer a week of free access on a rotating basis (“What’s canceled, postponed or changed in Maryland due to the coronavirus,” March 18). This could benefit both the public and perhaps interest people in subscribing whenever it is that things return to normal.

Richard Ulrich, Glen Arm

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement