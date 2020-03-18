TV in the time of coronavirus: How about free streaming? | READER COMMENTARY

Perhaps, as a goodwill gesture, streaming services such as Netflix, Disney, Prime, Hulu and others might coordinate their schedules and offer a week of free access on a rotating basis (“What’s canceled, postponed or changed in Maryland due to the coronavirus,” March 18). This could benefit both the public and perhaps interest people in subscribing whenever it is that things return to normal.
Richard Ulrich, Glen Arm
