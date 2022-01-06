Baltimore should return to virtual learning | READER COMMENTARY

I urge Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises to seriously reconsider BCPSS’s decision to continue in-person learning for the months of January and February. Please move BCPSS to virtual learning at least for the next two months in the hope that the omicron variant “burns itself out” and the number of new cases ceases to rise at such an alarming and never before seen rate. While some children seem to weather a COVID-19 infection without much immediately apparent damage, not all children have such an easy time of it. Many of Baltimore’s children (and teachers and staff) will be hospitalized, further burdening an already overloaded health care system. Some of our school children might die; these deaths will be completely avoidable. And for all children, staff, and teachers that are infected, we have little idea of their long-term prospects following infection, but our country’s experience with “long COVID” does not bode well for such a large number of infections.