Sun editorial board looking for a problem in need of a solution | READER COMMENTARY

In their editorial, “Online learning a poor choice to punish Baltimore County students” (Aug. 28), The Baltimore Sun editorial board is clearly looking for a problem in need of a solution. By my count, and as reported, there were 133 students removed from Baltimore County schools and placed in virtual learning out of a population of 110,000. That’s a whopping 0.12% of the population, while the other 99.88% of students were left unscathed. That doesn’t strike me as a “popular” choice, not in the least.

Missing from The Sun’s reporting is the total number of disciplinary cases and length of time these kids spend at home in the virtual program, so there’s no way to really judge the impact. I understand that these are real kids, with real problems, and that they need extra support, but that extra support shouldn’t come at the expense of the 99.88%.

Advertisement

— Bob McGeehan, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.