Virtual learning lesson: It works well for many | READER COMMENTARY

I am regularly observing virtual classes. I am seeing some of the best instruction in the virtual classes that I’ve seen in my 21-year career in public education. Teachers are working harder than ever before. Oftentimes, they are learning to use a new program while simultaneously teaching parents and the student how to navigate the program. Likewise, my related service providers and support staff are working harder than ever before. I am seeing a much higher level of collaboration between school staff and parents which helps parents gain a deeper understanding of their child’s educational program.