Virtual learning lesson: It works well for many | READER COMMENTARY

It was refreshing to read about one parent who appreciates virtual instruction (“Count this mom grateful for online instruction,” Dec. 4). Many messages in the media discuss that virtual learning does not meet the needs of students. There needs to be caution when applying a blanket statement for all students.
I am a school administrator in a public separate day school, and all the students in my school have significant cognitive disabilities. The students range in age between 3 and 21 years old and are targeted to leave the educational system with a certificate of attendance instead of a high school diploma. All the students require some type of support to access their virtual educational program.
I am regularly observing virtual classes. I am seeing some of the best instruction in the virtual classes that I’ve seen in my 21-year career in public education. Teachers are working harder than ever before. Oftentimes, they are learning to use a new program while simultaneously teaching parents and the student how to navigate the program. Likewise, my related service providers and support staff are working harder than ever before. I am seeing a much higher level of collaboration between school staff and parents which helps parents gain a deeper understanding of their child’s educational program.
Because of all these efforts, I am seeing students meet and exceed their educational targets. Many of my students require extensive behavioral supports and during virtual learning, there has been a significant decrease in many of the students’ undesirable behaviors. I have seen parents become emotional when they observe their child mastering a skill they had been working to obtain.
I do understand that virtual learning is not meeting the educational needs of all students including some of mine. However, we need to be cautious when assuming that virtual learning does not meet the needs of any students.
D. Jerry Easterly Jr., Baltimore
