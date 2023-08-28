Parents should deal with disruptive students, not teachers | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud Baltimore County Public Schools for introducing virtual learning as an alternative for disruptive students (“Baltimore County schools use virtual learning as punishment. Experts say that hurts students,” Aug. 22). Why should teachers and other students have to sacrifice a normal learning experience by having to deal with constant interruptions from a small, undisciplined minority? The “experts” claim that these children need more in-person support, but school systems can’t even find enough teachers now due to the worsening classroom situations they are facing. Virtual learning is the perfect response.

The parent upset with the current system summed it up best. “Since you can’t do what you’re supposed to do in school, we’re going to send you home and have your parents deal with it.” That’s exactly who should deal with it, and every school system should adopt this message as their credo. Perhaps then, parents would take some responsibility for their children instead of passing it on to the public school systems.

Advertisement

— Robert West, Ellicott City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.