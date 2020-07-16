Virtual learning for schools is not the solution | READER COMMENTARY

School is not a babysitter or child care facility. Our kids go to school to learn — academically, but also socially and emotionally. Our children are the ones that suffer for the lack of planning and last minute decisions made by the school district. The impact of this failure is huge and far reaching. The biggest impact will be felt by the youngest kids, families where caregivers must work outside the home, and those that cannot afford to fill the gap with full-time babysitters, tutors or private schools. All of this from a nation that prides itself on our public education system. Not only is COVID-19 directly impacting minority communities with increased rates of infection, hospitalization and death, but it also is impacting the generation that is likely to survive by leaving them under-educated, alone, and emotionally/socially unsupported. I hope the school system will reconsider their stance for the fall and make a decision that supports the emotional, social and academic growth of their students in a safe and supportive manner.