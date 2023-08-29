Virtual Learning Program for disruptive students protects others | READER COMMENTARY

In response to the article”Baltimore County schools use virtual learning as punishment. Experts say that hurts students” (Aug. 22), I suggest you try substituting the word “discipline” for “punishment.” Such discipline is meant to teach how to correct misbehavior based on consequences. What if the student who was in the Virtual Learning Program had followed through with threats to harm other students with a gun? The outcry would have been different. Baltimore County’s Virtual Learning Program is one disciplinary option that may have saved lives.

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.