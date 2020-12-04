Count this mom grateful for online instruction | READER COMMENTARY

My high school son’s teachers have been excellent at reaching out to him and to me to give him support and help direct him when he’s struggled. They have been kind and understanding and flexible. Online schooling has its shortcomings and challenges for both students and teachers, but for me as a parent, it has given me the opportunity to be in the classroom with my sons, to gain greater insight into how they are being taught and to have deeper conversations with them about the content of their learning.