What’s the value of online learning? Answer: Not much | READER COMMENTARY

Most local school systems have now closed schools until January. That will be 11 months for kids sitting at home with no where to go, no jobs (of course) and only the internet to play on while no one is watching what they are really doing on the computer. All of these daily virus numbers have never been validated. I have asked The Sun to inform the public just how do 900 people a day get this virus? I didn’t even get a response. I don’t know one person, not one, who has contracted it. Does one wake up with a sore throat and call the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? “Hey, I have a sore throat. Make sure to add me to the list today.”