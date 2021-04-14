xml:space="preserve">
Treatment of U.S. soldier by police was shameful | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 14, 2021 1:54 PM
In this image made from Windsor, Virginia police video, an officer speaks with Caron Nazario during a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor. The second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is now suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. (Windsor Police via AP).
The arrest by two Virginia police officers of a United States Army officer who was wearing the uniform of our country was nothing more than an armed assault (”Virginia governor calls for probe into traffic stop of Black Army officer,” April 11).

In the video of the incident, the soldier has his empty hands raised and outside the window of his vehicle. Nevertheless, both police officers are pointing their pistols at him. The soldier is pepper sprayed and pulled roughly from his vehicle, thrown to ground and handcuffed. Why? Because his recently purchased vehicle did not have a license plate. The soldier had taped his temporary tag in the rear window, but the police officers somehow managed not to see it!

Having seen this video, is there anyone out there in America who still denies that we have a police problem?

Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

