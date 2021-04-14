Treatment of U.S. soldier by police was shameful | READER COMMENTARY

The arrest by two Virginia police officers of a United States Army officer who was wearing the uniform of our country was nothing more than an armed assault (”Virginia governor calls for probe into traffic stop of Black Army officer,” April 11).
In the video of the incident, the soldier has his empty hands raised and outside the window of his vehicle. Nevertheless, both police officers are pointing their pistols at him. The soldier is pepper sprayed and pulled roughly from his vehicle, thrown to ground and handcuffed. Why? Because his recently purchased vehicle did not have a license plate. The soldier had taped his temporary tag in the rear window, but the police officers somehow managed not to see it!
Having seen this video, is there anyone out there in America who still denies that we have a police problem?
Jim Dempsey, Edgewood
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.