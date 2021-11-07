Democrats beware: Virginia election was about rejecting status quo | READER COMMENTARY

Republicans were victorious with Glenn Youngkin winning the governorship and the first Black female and Latino elected to lieutenant governor and attorney general respectively. Democrats and their reliable media partisans have attempted to dismiss this event (”There was a referendum in the Virginia election; it just wasn’t about Biden,” Nov. 3).
One claim is to argue with a straight face that the Democratic defeat was the result of the failure of Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s spending bills, a truly laughable argument. The other explanation focuses on education and argues that attempts to rein in teacher unions and school subject matter are racist. This contention ignores the conduct of teacher unions and union-controlled school boards since the advent of the pandemic.
Teachers demanded that they be put in the front of the line for vaccinations, but then put up numerous roadblocks for returning to the classroom. This resulted in a year and a half of substandard education, particularly for special needs children, as well as family disruption. This coupled with Terry McAuliffe’s admission that parents should not be involved in their children’s education was the last straw.
The condescending arrogance of teacher unions has caused parents to rethink how schools should function and the Virginia election will, hopefully, shake up a status quo that badly needs to be shaken.
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.