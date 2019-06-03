Suppressor and extended magazines: No civilian need for them

I read with interest — no, scratch that — with sadness and disgust about the Virginia Beach gunman shooting 12 people dead. In your article, "Gunman quit hours before shooting" (June 2), it said that he used two .45-caliber handguns and that the police found a sound suppressor and extended magazines, apparently all purchased legally. A sound suppressor, as in a silencer? Extended magazines — plural — as in holding large capacities of bullets?

I cannot fathom why it is legal for a civilian to purchase a silencer and extended magazines. What on earth could a civilian possibly need a silencer and extended magazines for? A war, maybe? Oh, that's right. Of course. Duh. A mass shooting!

Willy Conley, Hanover

