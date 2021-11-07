Virginia election was all about race | READER COMMENTARY

Your editorial calling out newly elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his campaign on education was right on point (”There was a referendum in the Virginia election; it just wasn’t about Biden,” Nov. 3). While he and his supporters may cynically view their actions as just a campaign tactic to increase the base vote, it cuts to the core one of the shining qualities of this country. It was an appeal to voters’ fears and baser instincts. That is not a hallmark of democracy, it is a hallmark of fascism.