Virginia election was all about race | READER COMMENTARY

Your editorial calling out newly elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his campaign on education was right on point (”There was a referendum in the Virginia election; it just wasn’t about Biden,” Nov. 3). While he and his supporters may cynically view their actions as just a campaign tactic to increase the base vote, it cuts to the core one of the shining qualities of this country. It was an appeal to voters’ fears and baser instincts. That is not a hallmark of democracy, it is a hallmark of fascism.
We, as a nation, have gotten a number of things wrong, taken harmful actions or failed to prevent harm to many folks. One of our better qualities has been to eventually acknowledge those failings, learn from them and attempt to make amends to the folks harmed by our past actions. Sometimes it is not enough and many times it is too late in coming but at least we try.
Those actions cannot happen if people in authority attempt to hide the truth of the past. We cannot know, comprehend and understand the harm of past actions if we don’t confront them because it is unpleasant or uncomfortable. Slavery was horrible institution inflicting lasting damage on society in ways that we are probably only now understanding (no doubt from critical race theory).
Dealing with the consequences of slavery should be dealt with by the present generation but may be left to future generations. They need to learn all they can about it from history.
Fred Hoover, Annapolis
