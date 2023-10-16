Early release of violent offenders requires a legislative remedy | READER COMMENTARY

Rather than light candles or hold a moment of silence, Pava LaPere’s friends asked everyone to raise their phones as flashlights, and yell their love for Pava, the tech entrepreneur police say was killed by a convicted sex offender released last year from prison. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

In his recent letter to the editor, George Hammerbacher is “admonishing” the wrong people when the Baltimore resident expresses his concern about the release of violent offenders (”A violent offender’s prison sentence should have lasted longer than eight years,” Oct. 6). The Maryland Parole Commission applies state law. The legislature sets these laws.

As a supervisor with the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation, I spent a few years supervising a unit of agents responsible for parole and mandatory supervision cases. The mandatory cases had a high violation rate as most had been denied parole. Some of these cases were split sentence cases, with a parole case and then a probation case starting upon release. These were cases in which the sentencing judge wished to retain jurisdiction after the offender’s release from confinement.

I am extremely concerned by the failure of state governments to protect citizens and taxpayers. Many of these extremely violent criminals suffer from very serious mental health problems. We need to return to custodial care of mentally ill people who are dangerous. Community psychiatry does not appear to be the answer for this demographic. We need to reopen or establish facilities that treat the patient away from the community and potential victims. If their mental health improves they can eventually return home. These are not usually very likable people, and dealing with these people can be very hard on staff.

It is important that Gov. Wes Moore and members of the Maryland General Assembly develop a plan moving forward, as there is no reason to be optimistic that the current lack of treatment and custodial care will bring about a better result. We have an epidemic of violence in our nation and we are failing to take the necessary steps. At this point there is no reason for citizens to feel safe in our communities.

This level of violence has reached a boiling point. We need to do much better.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

