Why are Baltimore corporate executives so unconcerned about violent crime? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 11, 2021 3:29 PM

In New York City, which has seen a spike in violent crime and quality-of-life offenses last year and this year, more than 160 CEO’s warned publicly that this situation would threaten New York’s post-COVID-19 recovery.

Despite a similar situation in Baltimore, we have not heard a peep from the Baltimore CEO community. What’s the story (”Baltimore Police officers fatally shoot man after hourslong standoff with negotiators,” Aug. 9)?

David F. Tufaro, Baltimore

