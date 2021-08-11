Why are Baltimore corporate executives so unconcerned about violent crime? | READER COMMENTARY

In New York City, which has seen a spike in violent crime and quality-of-life offenses last year and this year, more than 160 CEO’s warned publicly that this situation would threaten New York’s post-COVID-19 recovery.
Despite a similar situation in Baltimore, we have not heard a peep from the Baltimore CEO community. What’s the story (”Baltimore Police officers fatally shoot man after hourslong standoff with negotiators,” Aug. 9)?
David F. Tufaro, Baltimore
