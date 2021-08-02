Rodricks puts too much faith in violence reduction plan | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s unpack two of Dan Rodricks’ assertions in his column, ”Will new approach to Baltimore crime fight build police legitimacy?” (July 29). He applauds the volunteerism of the 50 officers who want to serve in the Baltimore Police Department’s Group Violence Reduction Unit; so do I. But my first reaction, cynical former cop that I am, is to question where these volunteers are now assigned. I will go out on a limb and say most are likely in uniform patrol. For, as a high-ranking member the agency bluntly once told me, “patrol is a dead end.” He had a point. Once out of patrol, no more 911 calls and the tedium of the daylight shift and no more crushing public scrutiny of your every move.