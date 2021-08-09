Mayor Scott’s investment in violence reduction bound to pay off in lives saved | READER COMMENTARY

To combat the unacceptable levels of daily gun violence, we must approach the problem from multiple angles. One key strategy includes bolstering the efforts of community organizations that work daily to prevent violence in Baltimore’s hardest hit communities. It is often the case that the people closest to the issue are also the people closest to the solutions. For decades, community organizers and residents struggling with high rates of gun violence have worked to develop, implement and sustain violence reduction programs. These community-based violence interrupters apply a localized, public health approach to identify those at highest risk and provide services to reduce the likelihood of violence, whether it be conflict mediation, mental health counseling, employment services, youth outreach or financial and educational support.