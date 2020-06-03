Wrong to instigate violence against protesters in name of law and order | READER COMMENTARY

How in this country, which was founded on civil disobedience, can anyone in good conscience perpetrate violence in the name of law (“Cops nationwide react with violence toward people protesting police brutality,” June 2)?
The job of the police, as I understand it, is to protect and defend all. How then can they in the name of law fight the very people who are acting to defend law by peacefully protesting the undermining of law by an unstable bureaucracy led by autocrats intent on holding on to power that belongs to the people?
Isn’t this how fascism begins? In my 87 years of life, I have never been more outraged to witness this dangerous erosion of democracy.
John Purpura, Baltimore
