Remembering Vincent de Paul Fitzpatrick III: teacher, coach, hero | READER COMMENTARY

Vincent de Paul Fitzpatrick III, 73, of West Towson, a Loyola Blakefield English teacher who pursued a second career as a scholar of H.L. Mencken, died of a heart attack on July 15. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron)

I want to commend Jacques Kelly for his terrific obituary on Vince Fitzpatrick (”Vincent de Paul Fitzpatrick, Loyola Blakefield English teacher and scholar of H.L. Mencken, dies,” July 20). My lifelong friendship with Vince started at the Mt. Washington Country School for Boys where he was several years my senior. I would like to amplify on two qualities of this very special man.

The first is intellectual sincerity. Vince loved to explore the world of literature and the craft of writing. He did it from the head and the heart with expert command of his topics. There was no pretense, just passion and purpose.

The second is athletic tenacity. Vince played half-back and linebacker in football and mid-field in lacrosse. He was like former Colt “Bowling Ball” Nottingham, only shorter. He was as tough as you get, especially pound for pound. This ethic carried over to his coaching.

Vince Fitzpatrick was one of my heroes for all the qualities referenced in the obituary. Among those, he was a master teacher-coach — a most noble calling in our world. His intellectual sincerity and athletic tenacity were key to this legacy.

— Mark Fetting, Baltimore

