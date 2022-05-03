A good reminder to view issues from multiple sides | READER COMMENTARY

I am 72 and a lifelong reader of The Sun. This is the very first time I have been moved to email a response to an op-ed column. I am so appreciative of the thoughtful, insightful, intelligent and mature thoughts Steven P. Grossman expressed in the op-ed, “An all-or-nothing assessment of Marilyn Mosby does no one any good” (April 27). I view myself as a moderate individual who often sees both sides of an issue, and your column reminded me that this is OK, even preferable and correct. One rarely hears or reads that, and I did appreciate the reminder. I am going to cut it out and keep it. Thank you very much.

— Steve Block, Pikesville

