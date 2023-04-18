Blame U.S. for harm caused by Agent Orange | READER COMMENTARY

The Quilt of Tears exhibit, which pays homage to victims of Agent Orange used during the Vietnam War, on display in Orland Park, Illinois. File. (Frank Vaisvilas/Daily Southtown) Frank Vaisvilas/for Daily Southtown, Quilt of Tears on display in Orland Park, Feb. 8, 2020. (Frank Vaisvilas / Daily Southtown)

I am a veteran of the U.S. Army, a long-time resident of Maryland and a son of a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who spent his last full year in the Navy (1968) in the Republic of South Vietnam. I was struck by Buzzy Sperandeo’s letter to the editor (”Jane Fonda’s activism was offensive,” April 14). I completely support his right to express his attitude toward Jane Fonda and agree that many (me included) thought that her “stunt” at a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun was very ill-advised.

However, one statement made in his letter needs correction. His implication that the North Vietnamese Air Force was responsible for the deposition of Agent Orange on his friend and other Vietnam veterans could not be further from the truth. The almost decade-long application Agent Orange and other tactical defoliants and herbicides known as “Operation Ranch Hand” was a deliberate effort of the U.S. military and its South Vietnamese allies to deny Viet Cong and NVA forces vegetative cover in battle.

Advertisement

While the purpose of Ranch Hand was defensive and meant to deny cover to our adversaries, the program, like many in war, was a double-edged sword that continues to cause pain and suffering in Vietnam and among our veterans and their families.

It is important that all veterans of service in Vietnam be aware that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (due to constant pressure from affected vets) has continued to expand its definition of those eligible to claim benefits for exposure to defoliants and herbicides. Please check for updates at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/.

Advertisement

— James C. Byrnes, Forest Hill

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.