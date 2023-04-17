Agent Orange was a U.S. weapon | READER COMMENTARY

In this May 1966 file photo, a U.S. Air Force C-123 flies low along a South Vietnamese highway spraying defoliants on dense jungle growth beside the road to eliminate ambush sites for the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. (PilotOnline.com staff) (Anonymous)

In a recent letter to the editor bemoaning Jane Fonda’s ill advised picture during the Vietnam War, Buzzy Sperandeo wrote, “I always wondered if Jane rode in any of those North Vietnamese planes that dropped the tactical herbicide” (”Jane Fonda’s activism was offensive,” April 14).

The ignorance of this statement is shocking and disturbing. It was the U.S. Air Force that dropped Agent Orange that wound up sickening his friend and countless other U.S. soldiers. North Vietnam did not have that capability, nor would it make sense for it to attack itself.

— Dan Jerrems, Parkton

