On VE Day, a stirring reminder of sacrifice courtesy of a Maryland father and son | READER COMMENTARY

As the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II in Europe arrives on Friday, May 8 (“As the 75th anniversary of V-E Day approaches, we remember the Nazi surrender through Sun reporter Price Day’s words,” May 4), it’s worth noting, too, the fight on Okinawa that raged at the same time. In particular, on May 7, 1945, a 19-year old U.S. Marine, Private First Class Michael Fenton, a former boarding student at Baltimore’s Mount St Joseph High School who had graduated just the year before, was shot and killed by a Japanese sniper. His father, Marine Colonel Ike Felton was leading troops in another division on Okinawa at the same time.